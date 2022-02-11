A publican has welcomed news that all remaining Covid restrictions could end later this month - though notes of caution have been sounded by people with underlying health conditions

After two years of interpreting rules, balancing books and even arguing over whether a Scotch Egg constituted a substantial meal, Victoria MacDonald at The Cellar House in Norwich said she would be glad to see the back of all the restrictions and isolation periods.

"We welcome it, because anyone who is ill or who has symptoms probably ought not to be in work anyway and should come back when they feel better.

"We've been very conscious about peoples' mental health through these two years.

"To actually be able to offer some level of normality is a positive side of all this. It shows there is an end to all of this and we can get beyond it."

Staff preparing for service at Cambridge Chop House Credit: ITV Anglia

Oliver Thain, founder of Cambs Cuisine in Cambridgeshire, also welcomed the potential end to restrictions, saying it would mean he could finally start planning for the future.

But he said his restaurants, such as the Cambridge Chop House, would not be getting rid of all their safety measures. He said: "From our point of view it is very positive, not least because I do feel as though we can start to plan for the business, which is absolutely vital in our situation.

"But at the same time we're still very mindful that this hasn't disappeared, so we're still going to have measures in place and we've got to be really aware of the customer and how they're feeling. If they want us to wear a mask, of course, we'll wear a mask and we're keeping the hand sanitisers."

Covid restrictions had been due to expire on 24 March, but Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons that he expected they could end a month sooner if the data continued to be encouraging.

It means in just over two weeks England could be returned to levels of freedom enjoyed before the pandemic, for the first time since restrictions were brought in almost two years ago.

Mr Johnson said he would present the government's "Living With Covid" strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on 21 February and end the last domestic restrictions including the legal duty for cases to self-isolate "a full month early".

Professor Michael Weekes Credit: ITV Anglia

However Prof Michael Weekes, Professor of Viral Immunology at Cambridge University, has sounded a note of caution about relaxing the rules, warning that there is no published scientific evidence underlying the changes.

He said: "There are some reasons why we could [relax restrictions]: falling hospital numbers, there haven't been a significant number of deaths compared to normal at this time of year, and there are new treatments for the clinically vulnerable people.

"But when you lift restrictions there's an increase in cases and if this causes pressure on the NHS it will mean people waiting for operations will have to wait longer and there's bound to be more variants."

Georgina Sait Credit: ITV Anglia

Georgina Sait is very concerned about the changes and said there were a lot of unanswered questions.

Her 23-year-old son Gabriel is autistic and has learning disabilities, epilepsy and Type 2 diabetes. She said they still remained very cautious and fears that Covid has increased discrimination for people with health conditions.

She said: "My reaction is one of complete confusion. I can't get my head around how, with one swoop, they can just take away all the things that are keeping Gabriel safe, quite simple common sense things like wearing a face covering and people isolating if they test positive."

Mrs Sait said the decision had her wondering how she would know if one of her son's support workers was positive.

She also asked if she would have the right to refuse anyone who may be positive from working with her son.