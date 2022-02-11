Credit: Protestors take their campaign for NHS dentistry reform to Westminster

A departing NHS dentist has warned that "people's teeth are falling apart", as campaigners calling for better dental services demonstrated outside Parliament.

Suffolk MP Peter Aldous held a special debate on the issue in Westminster Hall on Thursday to highlight the difficulties in getting an NHS dentist.

Sarah Cavanan from Northamptonshire has been an NHS dentist for 26 years, but said she had been left with no choice but to go private. Apart from a handful of loyal patients she would only be doing private work in the future, she told GMB.

She said: "I never thought I would see the day I would consider leaving NHS dentistry, but I have. Working on targets rather than patient care is soul-destroying."

Dr Cavanan said that the pandemic restrictions meant she had been treating less than a quarter of the normal number of patients.

"People's teeth are falling apart," she said. "If we had seen them six months earlier we may have been able to save them, now we're taking them out. It's a lose-lose situation for patients and dentists."

The Westminster protest and debate came after dental charity Dentaid had to treat dozens of patients in Leiston and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk who could not access an NHS dentist - the town does not have any non-private providers.

Mark Jones, who is the founder of the Toothless Suffolk Campaign Group, is calling for an urgent reform to NHS dentistry.

He said: "If you break your arm you go into hospital and you don't have to pay for that to be fixed.

"If you break a tooth, you have to pay. That in itself is a big issue for people who are struggling with their finances and it is resulting in some extreme cases in people pulling out their own teeth."