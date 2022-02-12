A man has died after his car crashed through barriers and landed in a river.

Emergency services were called around 7am to the Barker Street and St Crispins roundabout in Norwich on 12 February.

A brown Fiat Sedici collided with metal barriers and landed upside down in the River Wensum below.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, but reopened shortly after 4pm on Saturday, Norfolk Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.