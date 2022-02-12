Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on a housing estate.

Joe Dix was stabbed in Vale Green, Norwich at around 7pm on 28 January.

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Dix died as a result of significant blood loss caused by stab wounds.

Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, were charged on Friday.

They are due before magistrates on Saturday.