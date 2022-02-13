Police in Milton Keynes have warned carrying knives will "not be tolerated" after a teenager was stabbed to death in front of students near Milton Keynes College.

Police were called to Chaffron Way just after 1.30pm on Friday (February 11).

The victim, 16, was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall, and then moved towards the campus where he collapsed on the redway outside.

Healthcare students and a member of staff at the college provided emergency first aid to the victim, until help arrived.

The death has prompted police to increase patrols and stop and search in an attempt to take knives off the streets in Milton Keynes.

Speaking on social media, Ch Insp Evan Livingstone said: ”No one should lose their life as a result of knife crime.“We echo the concerns of the community and recognise the sense of shock and loss which has been felt across multiple communities within Milton Keynes, not only following (Friday’s) incident but following other incidents of serious violence.“We know that knife crime isn’t a Milton Keynes issue alone. it is a national problem and it’s a complex one.”He also warned people who arm themselves: “If you carry a knife within Milton Keynes we will catch up with you, it will not be tolerated, and you will find yourself in custody. “

The victim is yet to be formally identified. Credit: ITV Anglia

The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries and was then taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement released by Milton Keynes College on Friday said the incident happened near the Chaffron Way campus, and that police and ambulance services attended.

It added: "We know at this stage that colleagues and students both witnessed the incident and helped to provide emergency first aid, they are being supported by our counselling teams.

"While this incident did not happen on our campus, we do know that the fact it was witnessed by college students will heighten anxiety and feelings of being unsafe.

"We will therefore be increasing leadership presence and security at our Chaffron Way campus next week to help to provide reassurance."