A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Essex Police were called to Ryecroft, Harlow, after reports a man in his 50s was badly injured.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim later died.

Rebecca Searing, 51, of Rycroft, Harlow, was charged with murder and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson said his team are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“I know this will be concerning to people living in the Ryecroft area, but I don’t believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public", he said.

"There’s likely to be a police presence at the scene today as we continue our enquiries.

“A team of specialist detectives and staff are working to establish what led up to this man’s death and are making good progress.“

Police are appealing for witnesses or footage from CCTVs or doorbell cameras.