Visiting restrictions have been relaxed at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

People have been unable to visit patients on wards since the start of the year because of Covid-19, unless there were exceptional circumstances.

However, from Monday one named visitor will be able to book slots if they take a lateral flow test.

People are also being advised to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and to have had their booster shot.

Hospital bosses say the visitor must be the same person for the duration of the time someone is in hospital, however another person may visit if that person tests positive for Covid-19.

Children are still unable to visit wards, except in exceptional circumstances.

Colchester Hospital

Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said: “I’m delighted that we are now able to cautiously reintroduce visiting in all our hospital sites.

“We recognise the significant upset not having visitors can cause to patients and their families and suspending visiting is never an easy decision for us. However, our priority is always to keep everyone safe, whether they’re in our care, visiting someone they love, or they’re at work.

“That’s why we remain cautious and why we are insisting certain precautions are taken by visitors, including taking a lateral flow test before coming to our hospitals and being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“As ever, we will keep all our decisions around visiting under constant review.”