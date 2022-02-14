The man accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994 put his hands around his teenage girlfriend's neck while they were having sex, a court heard.

James Watson's ex-girlfriend told jurors that he would put his hands around her throat when they had sex after meeting in care at the age of 14.

Watson, now 40, is accused of murdering six-year-old Rikki Neave in woodland near his home on the Welland Estate in Peterborough and leaving his naked body posed in a star shape.

The defendant, who was then aged 13, has been linked to the killing through DNA on Rikki's discarded clothes and sightings on the day he went missing, jurors at the Old Bailey have heard.

Watson's former girlfriend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was challenged about her remarks in cross-examination at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Asked about her allegation he tried to throttle her during sex in the woods, she said: "I told him I did not like that and I did not speak to him for a few days after.

"If you gave me a million letters it will not change the fact James put his hands round my throat when we had sex and he got excited."Watson's half-brother Andrew Bailey also told the court he had taken Watson to the Neave family home on a couple of occasions.

Court artist sketch of James Watson, centre Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

He told jurors he met Rikki's stepfather Dean Neave in jail and visited his house around eight times.

Mr Neave was living with his partner Ruth Neave, her son Rikki and his two younger sisters, the witness said.

He told jurors that Watson and his sister accompanied him on the visits "a couple of times" when he was aged about 11 or 12.

But Jennifer Dempster QC, defending, refuted the claims on behalf of her client. She said: "Mr Bailey, whatever relationship you had with Dean and whatever trips you made to Dean's house, I don't dispute. I'm going to suggest never - and I mean never - did you take James Watson to Dean Neave's house on Redmile Walk."

Indecent touching claim

The court was told on Friday that Watson indecently touched a young boy of five and had a macabre interest in dead birds.

Watson's ex-girlfriend said he killed a starling with a stone before laying it out on its back with its wings spread.

Previously, Watson had lived at another children's home in March, Cambridgeshire, between November 1994 and August 1995.

The then-manager Jean Larkin, told jurors that a pheasant carcass was found in his room which had been "dismembered".

Earlier, the court heard of a complaint to police about an incident involving Watson and a five-year-old friend of Rikki's, dating back to April 1993.

Reading an agreed fact, prosecutor John Price QC said that the five-year-old's mother had reported that her son had told her that Watson had indecently touched him.

Watson, now 40, of no fixed address, has denied murder.

The trial continues.