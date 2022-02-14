A leading animal charity said former eventer Sir Mark Todd has stepped down as one of its patrons after video emerged of him hitting a horse with a stick.

World Horse Welfare said Sir Mark had contacted them to say he was stepping down after the release of what they described as the "disturbing and unacceptable" footage.

The Norfolk-based charity said there was no place in the horse-human partnership for such use of force.

It added that while the charity knew Sir Mark cared deeply for horses, he had "badly let himself down".

The footage, which is believed to be two years old, emerged on social media, leading to Sir Mark issuing an apology at the weekend.

In the video, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump, with the trainer then brandishing a branch and striking the horse several times on the hindquarters.

The trainer was a highly successful three-day eventer prior to taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.

World Horse Welfare said: "The treatment of the horse in this video is disturbing and unacceptable. There is no place in the horse-human partnership for such use of force.

"Mark agrees that his behaviour was wrong and we welcome his apology.

"Mark is a consummate horseman, who cares deeply for horses and their welfare but, in this case, either through losing his patience or acting out of frustration, he has badly let himself down."

The Snetterton-based charity added: "To his credit, when the video came to Mark’s attention he contacted us and voluntarily stepped down as one of our patrons.

"We all need to take heed from this episode. If equestrian sport, which we actively support, is to continue to maintain the acceptance of the public – its social licence – there cannot be any tolerance for unacceptable practises, no matter how experienced the rider or trainer."