A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight outside a college.

Justice Will-Mamah is accused of stabbing Ahmednur Nuur to death close to Milton Keynes College on Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old victim staggered towards the Chaffron Way campus following the attack and collapsed on a path close to classrooms.

Healthcare students saw him and rushed out to try to help. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Nuur, of Conniston Way, Bletchley, appeared at St Albans Crown Court wearing a grey tracksuit and a blue face mask, with a white plaster on his forehead.

He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 12 April at Luton Crown Court with a trial set to begin on 8 August.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

On Monday, the family of Ahmednur paid tribute to their son calling him "the embodiment of the warmest, brightest shades of his name," which means "light" in Arabic.

They added: "If he wasn't making people smile, it's because he was making them laugh."