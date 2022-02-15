Police leading a murder inquiry believe witnesses must have seen the attackers of a man found dead at a home on a busy row of shops.

Officers were called to the property on London Road, in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday (13 February).

A man in his 40s was found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious and detectives have started a murder inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said she was keen to hear from anyone who may have seen people coming in or out of the property between two shops opposite Beedell Avenue.

She added: “I need anyone who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash or doorbell footage for the time between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon to come forward.

"I believe there will have been people coming and going from the address during that time and, as it is on a busy row of shops, I think someone will have seen the people we need to speak to.

"I’m also keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any unusual activity at the address, including people going in and out, in the last week."

Det Ch Insp Metcalfe said police were putting on extra patrols to try to reassure the public.