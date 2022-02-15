Lorry sheds load of beer cans across road at Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire

Beer on road after lorry shed load in Bassingbourn, Cambs. Credit: Cambs Roads Policing/Twitter
The scene overnight in Bassingbourn, as beer cans littered the road. Credit: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit

Hundreds of beer cans were strewn across a south Cambridgeshire road after a lorry shed its load on Monday night.

The road near Bassingbourn was closed by police who tweeted: "A1198 closed at Bassingbourn due to lorry losing its load of the finest cheap beer… Road closed for the foreseeable for cleanup."

The road was blocked in both directions while a clean-up of the road took place.

Cambridgeshire Police later tweeted at 2.33am on Tuesday morning that the road had been reopened.

The road took about five hours to reopen
The scene after the lorry shed its load of beer Credit: Twitter: BCH Road Policing Unit