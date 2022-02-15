Hundreds of beer cans were strewn across a south Cambridgeshire road after a lorry shed its load on Monday night.

The road near Bassingbourn was closed by police who tweeted: "A1198 closed at Bassingbourn due to lorry losing its load of the finest cheap beer… Road closed for the foreseeable for cleanup."

The road was blocked in both directions while a clean-up of the road took place.

Cambridgeshire Police later tweeted at 2.33am on Tuesday morning that the road had been reopened.

The road took about five hours to reopen