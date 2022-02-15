Ten thousand drink protectors are being sent to bars and clubs in Milton Keynes in a bid to prevent spiking.

Milton Keynes Council has paid £2,500 for the lids - called 'StopTopps' - that drinkers can use to cover bottles and glasses.

Customers will be able to ask for one when they order a drink at any central Milton Keynes bar.

The company that makes StopTopps say the crime of drink spiking is under reported, and that a survey they carried out showed that 97% of cases are not reported to the police.

Lauren Townsend, the cabinet member for the public realm, said: "Drink spiking is a hideous crime, which can have a devastating impact on someone’s life.

"It’s massively under-reported which means we need to work together with everyone in our night-time economy to prevent it happening in the first place.

"We’re funding this for local bars and venues to show how they can make a difference, and to make predators think twice.”

The chairman of CMK Barwatch and general manager at Popworld MK, Tom Miell, said: "We have always had various initiatives and procedures in place to ensure everyone can enjoy a night out at our venue in a safe environment.

"When Milton Keynes Police and Council saw our drink protectors in operation, they recognised the value of these being introduced more widespread across our town.

"We are delighted to have been able to share best practice in our local community to ensure a safer Milton Keynes for all.”