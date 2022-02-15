Worried friends of a "bike mad" teenager led his mum to the scene of his fatal crash after spotting on a tracking app that he was in trouble.

Jack Green, who was 19, died after colliding with a car in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in January.

His family are urging fellow motorbike fanatics to help "give him the send-off he deserves" by escorting his body to the church for his funeral next week.

Recalling how she found out about the crash, Mr Green's mother, Natazha Chambers, said she was contacted by another biker to say her son had been in a crash.

"His friends were tight-knit, they all knew where each other was," she said. "That's how they knew Jack had stopped on his way home. He should have been home by then. That's why they came up to check and they saw him."

Ms Chambers, who described her son as a cautious rider, said Mr Green's friends always tracked each other other on an app which allowed them to spot that he had stopped at the junction of Elm High Road and Churchill Road on 16 January.

A friend called her to say he had been in a crash.

"By the time I got there, I saw it all taped off," said Ms Chambers. "I went up the road and I knew who it was.

"I can just remember seeing him lying on the road. He was already gone.

Jack Green who died in a motorbike crash in Wisbech in January 2022 Credit: Family photo

She was later told paramedics had spent 40 minutes trying to revive him - even though he had already stopped breathing when witnesses found him.

Since the crash, Mr Green's friends have regularly visited his family at home in Wisbech - affectionately calling his mum "mumma bear".

"They don't know what to do now," said Ms Chambers. "They've lost one of their own."

Last Tuesday, more than a hundred of Mr Green's friend held a vigil at the crash scene and rode in convoy to Hunstanton - something he loved to do.

Ms Chambers - who rode pillion on a bike for the first time at that meeting - hopes to be able to restore her son's bike so she can continue to make that journey with her partner.

Mr Green had only had his motorbike for four months when the crash happened, having saved up to buy it.

His sister, Hannah Chambers, said: “He was just over the moon. I didn’t hear the end of it. Nobody heard the end of it. There was pictures and he was desperate to get on it. It was just his everything. Absolute everything.”

The funeral procession will take place from Mr Green's home at Sandringham Avenue, Wisbech, to the church on Tuesday 22 February.