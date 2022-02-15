A tribute to victims of the Holocaust will be staged at a theatre where Jimmy Carr is due to perform, in protest at the comedian's controversial routine in a Netflix live show.

The Cambridge Corn Exchange will be illuminated during Carr’s performance as a mark of solidarity with the gypsy, Roma and traveller communities and in remembrance of victims, said Cambridge City Council.

And the comedian's management team has assured the authority that the Holocaust routine that has sparked outrage will not be repeated during the performances.

Carr will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 16 and March 30, dates which were “contractually agreed” before he prompted criticism with his one-hour special His Dark Material.

Anna Smith, the leader of the city council, said: “I share the outrage felt by so many in Cambridge and beyond, regarding these unacceptable remarks.

“Genocide is not a subject for mockery.

“As a council, we are committed to working with and supporting marginalised communities, including our gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

“That is affirmed in our city’s equality pledge, which states our belief in the dignity of all people and their right to respect and equality of opportunity.”

As well as organising the illumination tribute, the council will distribute leaflets about historic and current racism.

Carr, known for his stand-up routines and hosting roles on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, sparked a social media backlash after a clip from Netflix special His Dark Material was widely shared.

In the clip, the 49-year-old joked about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost” before making a remark about the deaths of thousands of gypsies at the hands of the Nazis as part of the punchline.

Following the remarks, anti-hate groups condemned the comic, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the joke as “horrid”.

Carr’s upcoming performances in Cambridge were rescheduled after the original dates were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Representatives for Carr have been contacted for comment.