A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app .

Benjamin Mace, 38, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault when he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

He is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

Mace, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, has now left the force, the court heard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on 16 March.