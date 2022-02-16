Southend-on-sea in Essex celebrates becoming a city with a four-day festival of light
Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost
Southend-on-Sea has launched a festival of light throughout the town centre and seafront to celebrate becoming a city.
The Essex town was granted city status in October after the killing of the Southend West MP Sir David Amess.
Southend LuminoCity is a free event which starts on Wednesday and runs until Saturday.
There are 10 installations from a light trail to giant angel wings which are located along the High Street and seafront.
The event has been funded through the government’s Welcome Back Fund.
Carole Mulroney, cabinet member for environment, culture, tourism and planning, said: “LuminoCity is a truly amazing event for Southend because so many members of the community have come together to make it happen.
"The festival brings a sparkle to the town centre and seafront. This is how we want visitors and residents to think of Southend City – as a vibrant, cultured, artistic centre for all to enjoy.”
Jacqui Dalimore, chair of the Southend Tourism Partnership, said: “This is something that we have never seen before and it will bring a much-needed boost for our economy, as we expect thousands to flock to town to see the interactive light displays, take pictures and enjoy all the facilities Southend has to offer.”