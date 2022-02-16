Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

Southend-on-Sea has launched a festival of light throughout the town centre and seafront to celebrate becoming a city.

The Essex town was granted city status in October after the killing of the Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

Southend LuminoCity is a free event which starts on Wednesday and runs until Saturday.

There are 10 installations from a light trail to giant angel wings which are located along the High Street and seafront.

The event has been funded through the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

Southend has launched a festival of light to celebrate becoming a city. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Carole Mulroney, cabinet member for environment, culture, tourism and planning, said: “LuminoCity is a truly amazing event for Southend because so many members of the community have come together to make it happen.

"The festival brings a sparkle to the town centre and seafront. This is how we want visitors and residents to think of Southend City – as a vibrant, cultured, artistic centre for all to enjoy.”

Members of the public can enjoy the light installations until Saturday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jacqui Dalimore, chair of the Southend Tourism Partnership, said: “This is something that we have never seen before and it will bring a much-needed boost for our economy, as we expect thousands to flock to town to see the interactive light displays, take pictures and enjoy all the facilities Southend has to offer.”