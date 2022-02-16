Many of us have peculiar hobbies, but surely there are not many people who share Dave Clark's passion: photographing bins.

The 51-year-old from Norfolk - better known as "Dustbin Dave" to his friends - loves to photograph all kinds of rubbish receptacles, and posts about them online.

He even curates a collection of his favourite snaps of bins across the country, rating them by design, location, and size.

"I just think it's amazing how many different styles of bins you find and up and down the country", said Mr Clark, of Caister-on-Sea.

"In Great Yarmouth you'll find completely different bins used for different reasons compared to somewhere like Norwich.

"It's a whole world and I'm still finding new bins all of the time."

There are many things which make for the perfect bin, says Dustbin Dave Credit: ITV News Anglia

While Mr Clark's interest in bins only really took off three years ago, the 51-year-old said he used to pretend he was a bin man as a child and loved visits to the tip.

The handyman's friends sometimes think he's "a little bit mad", he admits, but he has not let them put his off his passion.

On his travels up and down the country, Mr Clark has even found a favourite in Norfolk - a Fab lolly-style bin in Great Yarmouth.

"When I saw it I just thought: 'Wow, now that is a special bin.'"

This bin is FAB: Dave Clark's favourite bin, at Thrigby Hall in Norfolk Credit: Dave Clark

As well as snapping pictures of his local rubbish and recycling bins, Mr Clark likes to keep his home county tidy.

He regularly takes part in beach cleans in Norfolk and thinks the style of a bin could be key in protecting the environment.

Mr Clark said: "If there were more bins about and they were more appealing, people might actually use them.

"Size and design are important to make it appealing to put rubbish in bins.

"If someone goes up to a bin that's covered in bird's mess and overflowing with rubbish, you're not going to want to force your rubbish into it.

"That might be why you get so much litter in so many areas.

"But if you see a nice looking bin that's clean and emptied regularly, you're more likely to use it."