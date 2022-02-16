A cannabis factory on a "nice, suburban street" with the potential to grow more than £500,000 worth of the drug every year has been dismantled by police.

Officers raided a home on Cutcliffe Grove in Bedford on Wednesday morning after suspicions were raised that it was being used to grow and distribute cannabis.

Executing a warrant at 6am, police uncovered dozens of cannabis plants in three rooms across the property, with no one inside.

They estimate the house could have been used to grow £570,000 worth of cannabis every year.

Cannabis factory in Bedford dismantled after dawn warrant. Credit: Bedfordshire police

Investigation officer Sarah Thacker said: “Although cannabis can sometimes be seen as a substance which causes less harm than other illegal drugs, we know that it can be highly profitable for organised criminal groups who look to exploit young and vulnerable people for their own gain

“Our operation has dismantled a cannabis factory on a nice, suburban street.

"These factories for organised criminal activity could pop up anywhere, so please get in touch with us if you have concerns or suspicions that this is taking place near where you live.”

Bedfordshire police said there are some key signs to spot for a property being used to cultivate drugs. These are: