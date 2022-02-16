Bedford cannabis factory growing more than £500,000 of drugs dismantled by police after dawn warrant
A cannabis factory on a "nice, suburban street" with the potential to grow more than £500,000 worth of the drug every year has been dismantled by police.
Officers raided a home on Cutcliffe Grove in Bedford on Wednesday morning after suspicions were raised that it was being used to grow and distribute cannabis.
Executing a warrant at 6am, police uncovered dozens of cannabis plants in three rooms across the property, with no one inside.
They estimate the house could have been used to grow £570,000 worth of cannabis every year.
Investigation officer Sarah Thacker said: “Although cannabis can sometimes be seen as a substance which causes less harm than other illegal drugs, we know that it can be highly profitable for organised criminal groups who look to exploit young and vulnerable people for their own gain
“Our operation has dismantled a cannabis factory on a nice, suburban street.
"These factories for organised criminal activity could pop up anywhere, so please get in touch with us if you have concerns or suspicions that this is taking place near where you live.”
Bedfordshire police said there are some key signs to spot for a property being used to cultivate drugs. These are:
A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma
Frequent visitors throughout the day and night
Blacked out windows
Chinks of bright light throughout the night
Birds gathering on the roof, particularly in cold weather
In winter, snow melting unusually quickly on the roof
High levels of condensation on windows
Noise from fans
Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags
Electricity meter being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting