No further action will be taken against a man arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault on a jogger - prompting police to re-appeal for help in their investigation.

A woman was attacked and left unconscious on a footpath on London Road at Elveden, Suffolk, on 9 November last year.

Police said she had been hit on the head and a man had attempted to pull down her leggings.

Two men - aged 37 and 30 - were arrested in connection with the case but police have now confirmed neither will face any further action.

Instead, they have re-issued an appeal for information.

An e-fit image issued by police following an attempted sexual assault in Suffolk Credit: Suffolk Police

An e-fit image of the suspect was released at the time of the attack. The man was described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, with brown stubble and an English accent. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and was seen with a bike.

Police described the attack as a "terrifying ordeal" for the victim who was found unconscious on the path by a member of the public.