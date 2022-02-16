The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the ITV Anglia region as Storms Dudley and Eunice track in from the Atlantic.

The winds are forecast to gust at 60-70 mph over a wide area with stronger winds up to 90 mph possible over the hills and around the coast. The Met Office is warning of the possibility of significant disruption to transport and power supplies with a risk of strong winds blowing down trees and damaging buildings.

The impact of Storm Dudley is predicted to be felt from Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday and the Met Office warning covers only the northern half of the region.

Storm Eunice, forecast for Friday, is expected to track further south than Dudley and have a more significant effect on the Anglia region.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”The Met office has said that pin-pointing the strongest winds and worst-affected areas is uncertain at the moment.

The amber and yellow warning areas for strong winds from Storm Dudley on Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday Credit: Met Office

Storm Dudley

Yellow weather warning in force from 3pm on Wednesday 16 February until 6am on Thursday 17 February 2022

The Met Office says Storm Dudley is set to bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday.

The Met Office warnings says: "After a windy day, westerly winds are expected to increase further later on Wednesday afternoon and evening across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, then parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.

"There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

"Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts of southwest Scotland for a brief time.

"The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day."

What to expect from Storm Dudley

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close

Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Storm Eunice

Yellow weather warning in force from midnight until 9pm on Friday 18 February

The Met Office says Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.

The yellow weather warning area for Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February 2022 Credit: Met Office

The yellow weather waning says: "Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the morning.

"It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but gusts of 60-70 mph are possible over a reasonably large area with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland. Coastal winds are likely to be the strongest.

"In addition to the wind, there is the potential for a period of snow and perhaps blizzard conditions, most likely over northern England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales. However, this is very dependent on the track of the weather system and most places will see heavy rain instead."

What to expect from Storm Eunice

There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur

There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

The Met Office forecasts will be constantly updated to focus on the areas where the largest impacts are predicted to be.

Big waves hit the shoreline a Whitley Bay in Tyne & Wear on Tuesday Credit: PA/Owen Humphreys

National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.”

Mr Phillips added: “In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The strength of the wind brought about by Storm Dudley will make driving conditions extremely difficult for drivers in the north of the UK, so we urge people to delay their journeys until the storm passes if at all possible.

“Anyone who does set out should stick to major roads if they can, reduce their speed while driving and have a firm grip of the steering wheel at all times but especially when overtaking high-sided vehicles.

“We also recommend parking away from trees as the storm may well cause some to fall.”