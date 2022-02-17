Flood alerts issued for the East coast as Storm Eunice approaches

A number of coastal and riverside areas in the Anglia region have been told to prepare for possible flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for the Eastern Counties.

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

The tidal Deben estuary in Suffolk

The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries

The Essex coast from Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries

The Essex coast from St Peters Flat to and including Shoeburyness and the Crouch and Roach estuaries

Details of all the flood alerts can be found on the Environment Agency website

The Environment Agency said: "You are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast. We are monitoring the situation.

"There are likely to be further flood alerts issued with Storm Eunice pushing in."