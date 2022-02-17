The National Trust has announced it will be planting trees across Cambridgeshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of The Queen's Green Canopy.

The Queen's Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative which began in May 2021 and invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

National Trust projects include Anglesey Abbey, Peckover House and Garden, and Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in total seventy projects will take place, ranging in size from small-scale individual tree plantings to those where the Trust will be recreating lost avenues of trees.

The Trust hopes the tree planting will honour Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the country.

The projects have been funded by £180,000 from National Trust and a generous legacy.

Young trees planted in woodland creation Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tom Fradd, Garden & Outdoors Manager at Anglesey Abbey said; “We have taken the opportunity to plant 500 new trees in our woodlands to protect the gardens from strong fenland winds.

“We have chosen a mixture of Hornbeam, Hazel, Field Maple, Spindle, Yew and Holly that should be well suited to the soil here.

"We have also replaced a large Chestnut tree and added an Acer x freemanii 'Autumn Fantasy' in the garden, to create further spectacular autumn colour in the years ahead."

Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

The opportunity to be part of The Queens Green Canopy has been a blessing for the garden team at Wimpole Estate.

Matt Mace, Head Gardener at Wimpole, said; “There is a beautiful, secluded dell amongst the 25-acre pleasure grounds that holds a particularly special spot in the hearts of our team and regular visitors.

“Taking in views across dappled-shade-smattered winter aconite and snowdrop, wild garlic and bluebell, Baker's Wood has been an ongoing garden development for several years and the addition of five Japanese Acers that The Queen’s Green Canopy have sponsored to fringe our spectacular mature Osakazuki will complete an important corner of the garden.”

An additional tree has also been planted on the site of the last oil-fired boiler to be removed from Wimpole Estate.

The Queen used her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation to back the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Camilla. Credit: PA

The team at Peckover House & Garden will also be planting seven new fruit trees this year.

The current fruit tree collection showcases the interest the Peckover family had in the growing of fruit and their curiosity resulted in them growing a number of different varieties.

Jenny Windsor, Senior Gardener at Peckover said: “This area of the garden has always been productive and by planting further fruit trees, we are extending the fruit growing tradition that the Peckover family loved so much.

"We’ve chosen to plant cherries, cherry plums, gages and plums, and in time we hope to be able to donate the excess fruit to the local food bank.”

John Deakin, Head of Trees and Woodland at the National Trust said: “There is something really special about marking national occasions like this year’s Jubilee through tree planting – knowing that the trees should grow and last for generations to come as a marker of a significant moment in history.

“Our support of The Queen’s Green Canopy has catalysed an ambitious programme to restore avenues, conserve ancient trees and protect some our ancient woodlands.”