A pensioner has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a five-month-old baby who was killed when his pram was hit in a crash.

Shelagh Robertson is accused of causing the death of Louis Thorold in a collision at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire on 22 January last year.

The 74-year-old gave no indication of her plea at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court to the single charge of causing the boy’s death by careless driving.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, was said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.

She spoke only to confirm her personal details and to give no indication of plea. She asked the court clerk to repeat some of what she said as she struggled to hear.

Louis’ parents, Chris Thorold and Rachael Thorold, listened to the brief hearing from the public gallery.

Louis Thorold was walking with his mother Rachael when the crash happened Credit: Family photo

Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Robertson was bailed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 17 March.

Last year, Mr Thorold paid tribute to his son in a statement released through police.

He said: “We will love you always, our little Louis.

"You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone.

“You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.”