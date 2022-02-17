The East of England is already bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice, with cancellations and closures already being announced across the region.

The storm is expected to bring widespread disruption to the region from the early hours of Friday morning, and with wind speeds of more than 80mph anticipated some events have already been called off.

Stansted Airport is planning to remain open, although bosses are warning that airlines might adjust their schedules because of the weather.

A spokesperson said: "We are obviously keeping a close eye on the forecast but we intend to be fully operational. It is more the wind direction than its speed that can be an issue. In general though, we tend to be okay due to our runway's south-westerly direction.

"It is up to the airlines to decide whether to adjust their schedules in response to severe weather. However, if there is any doubt, passengers should check with their airline."

The red and amber weather warning areas for Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February 2022 Credit: Met Office

Elsewhere, Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has cancelled its drive-through blood testing service at the city's Newmarket Road park and ride.

The service, which is based in marquees, will be closed in the interests of public safety, said the hospital.

The drive-in blood centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge Credit: Addenbrooke's Hospital

Other events that have been cancelled already include Norwich Love Light - a festival of light in the city - although some activities will be moved indoors.

In Cambridgeshire, Fenland Council has called off the last two Love Food? Love This! events in Chatteris and Whittlesey, which were due to be held on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Colchester Market has also been called off.

Severe disruption is expected on rail networks. East Midlands Railways is asking passengers not to travel as it predicts problems across the whole of its network.

A Greater Anglia train Credit: ITV Anglia

Greater Anglia is also warning it expects problems and is advising passengers not to travel unless it is an essential journey.

The main concern is debris from trees blocking lines and taking time to clear, said the operator.

On the roads, Highways England said the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich was expected to be closed during the storm and was advising drivers in general to take extra care and avoid all but essential journeys.