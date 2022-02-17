A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his grandmother by setting her house on fire.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, started a fire in 89-year-old university academic Vera Croghan’s home on Unthank Road in Norwich in December 2020.

The teenager, of Northside in the city, admitted manslaughter with diminished responsibility and arson when he appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court.

Police officers were first called to the house Croghan shared with his grandmother following an argument between him and another man. No offences had been committed and the other man left.

Early the following morning, the fire service were called after smoke was seen coming from the building.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire where grandmother Vera Croghan died Credit: ITV News Anglia

When crews arrived they they discovered a fire which had been smouldering for some time, before finding Mrs Croghan in an upstairs bedroom. She died shortly afterwards from smoke inhalation.

Later that afternoon Chanatorn, who is also known as Marco, returned to the house and was arrested. He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder and arson but the prosecution accepted his guilty pleas to manslaughter and arson.

At the time of her death, Mrs Croghan's family paid tribute to her, saying she was a "much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10".

They added: "She was a well-known and highly respected academic, having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the UEA from its establishment in 1963 until her retirement over 30 years later.

"She was the author of the best-selling 'Teach Yourself Swedish' book. She dearly loved Norwich and the local area, and she loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years."

Croghan will appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing in April.