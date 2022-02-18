A drug dealer with a taste for designer goods has been jailed for nearly four years.

Nelson Smith, 22, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine when police conducted a warrant at his home in Cambridge Road, St Neots, on 12 January.

Officers discovered cannabis and cocaine worth almost £40,000, thousands of pounds in cash and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing.

They also found two Rolex watches, other designer jewellery, clothing and shoes made by Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Before he was arrested Mr Smith pushed an officer from behind, causing the man to hit his head on a caravan.

Smith admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Smith was jailed for three years and ten months at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday 14 February.

PC Abbie McQuaid said: “These substances cause misery for people trapped in addiction. I’m pleased they are now off the street and Smith is serving his sentence.

“As well as the physical harm drugs cause, they are often associated with other crimes in our neighbourhoods such as violence, anti-social behaviour and burglary.”