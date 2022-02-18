The East of England is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, with a major incident already being declared in one county amid a swathe of school closures and event cancellations.

The Met Office updated its amber weather warning to red at 5am, in anticipation of extremely strong and potentially dangerous winds hitting the Anglia region on Friday.

In Suffolk, community leaders declared a "major incident" as the county prepares for winds that could reach 90mph.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum met with emergency services, utility companies and health bodies, before making the decision and said it would meet every two hours to assess the situation.

A red weather warning is a rare step, but one the Met Office deemed necessary, saying that flying debris could pose a danger to life, buildings may be damaged with significant disruption to transport.

The red warning includes southern half of the Anglia region including Essex and Hertfordshire along with parts of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. The rest of the region remains under an amber alert.

The Orwell Bridge in the town has been closed due to the high winds as has the QE2 Bridge in Essex.

On the trains, Greater Anglia has advised people not to travel and warned there will be disruption to services.

Airports in the region have urged people to check before they travel.

Steps are also being taken to protect rough sleepers from the weather conditions, with Breckland Council in Norfolk among those to open its homeless shelters.

Already more than 150 schools in Suffolk have been closed - the only county not currently on half term - with pupils switched to remote learning instead.

In Ipswich, the council has closed any park that can be locked and has advised that people stay at home.

Elsewhere, scheduled bin collections have been postponed in some authority areas, with Huntingdonshire District Council among those to postpone its services.

A fallen tree in Barkers Lane in Sprowston, Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

On the Norfolk coast, flood gates in Hunstanton are to be shut at all high tides over weekend.

In Elveden, Centre Parcs holiday resort has been closed and Wroxham Barns on the Norfolk Broads will also be shut.

All National Trust sites - Blickling Estate, Oxburgh Hall and other National Trust sites in the East of England will be closed as well as Banham Zoo and Africa Alive.

