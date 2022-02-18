A football club has offered its help to families left without power or water by Storm Eunice.

Thousands of homes have been left without power, including nearly 10,000 across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, and many near King's Lynn.

King's Lynn Town FC chairman Stephen Cleeve said his club would be willing to help families who had been cut off by damage caused by the high winds, offering the Linnets' facilities to help local people.

"If you are having any power issues and are in the King’s Lynn area and need a place as a short term stop gap to get kids fed, use a shower etc please let me know and we will do our best to facilitate," he wrote on Twitter.

The power cuts are just part of the widespread damage from Storm Eunice, which has gusted into the region on Friday bringing winds of up to 80mph.

The storm has caused disruption to travellers, with train services cancelled and flights diverted as the worst of the weather hit, and hundreds of trees brought down.