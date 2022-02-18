The RSPCA is seeking homes for dozens of gerbils after a frisky pair of pets had more than 60 babies in just six months.

RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk rescued the enormous family of rodents from a property in Great Yarmouth.

The gerbils’ owner had bought two animals as pets but not knowing the sex they soon multiplied.

In total 59 animals were signed over, including newborn pups.

Since the pets have been in the care of the RSPCA they've had even more babies.

According to the RSPCA it took two vans to transport all of the gerbils separately and safely.

Gerbils litters usually consist of between four or five pups. Credit: RSPCA

Head of animal welfare Chloe Shorten said: “It goes to show how quickly unneutered rodents, like gerbils, can mate and reproduce, and how groups can grow incredibly quickly.

"Babies can start breeding when they’re just a few weeks old. It also illustrates why it’s important to know the sex of the pets you’re buying and check with a vet so you don’t end up with lots of unwanted babies!"

Mid Norfolk branch is now caring for 39 gerbils while 12 of the gerbils were taken in by East Norfolk branch and eight went to West Norfolk branch.

The gerbils taken in by Mid Norfolk branch, who are based in Ashwellthorpe, were all named after fruit and veg.