More than 150 schools across East Anglia closed as Storm Eunice approaches
More than 150 schools across the Anglia region have been closed on Friday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Storm Eunice.
With most of the region on half-term, pupils in Suffolk have been the most affected.
Winds of up to 90mph are expected to hit the region from mid-morning, with a Met Office red warning for wind issued at 5am for the south-east and east of England.
The area affected includes Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.
A full list of the school closures is available on the Suffolk County Council page.
In Milton Keynes, two schools - The Walnuts School and Christ the Sower Ecumenical - have also announced they will close on Friday because of the storm.
Schools in the majority of the rest of the Anglia region are on half-term currently.