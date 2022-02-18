More than 150 schools across the Anglia region have been closed on Friday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Storm Eunice.

With most of the region on half-term, pupils in Suffolk have been the most affected.

Winds of up to 90mph are expected to hit the region from mid-morning, with a Met Office red warning for wind issued at 5am for the south-east and east of England.

The area affected includes Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.

A full list of the school closures is available on the Suffolk County Council page.

In Milton Keynes, two schools - The Walnuts School and Christ the Sower Ecumenical - have also announced they will close on Friday because of the storm.

Schools in the majority of the rest of the Anglia region are on half-term currently.