A school has been left counting the cost of Storm Eunice after its PE equipment store was uprooted and left flying across a car park.

Cameras captured the moment the shed was torn from its foundations at Passmores Academy in Essex, where winds of up to 76mph have been recorded.

In a tweet, co-principal of the Harlow school, Vic Goddard, urged people to be careful outside.

"We are still chasing the PE equipment round the playground!" he joked.

It comes as the East of England continues to be battered by Storm Eunice, with a major incident being declare in Suffolk.

There has been major travel disruption across the region, with over 175 reports of fallen trees recorded by Hertfordshire County Council’s highways team alone.

On the railways, travel has been thrown into chaos too as Greater Anglia and c2c have both suspended rail services, with some disruption expected until the weekend.