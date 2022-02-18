Storm Eunice is bringing trains to a standstill, causing planes to be diverted and leading to dangerous driving conditions as winds pick up across the East.

All Greater Anglia services have been suspended due to storm damage, the operator said, while all lines across the C2C network have been suspended. C2C have also said some early morning trains tomorrow are also cancelled.

Greater Anglia said: "A break in train services is being taken for Network Rail staff to remove trees and repair the infrastructure before we are able to run a service. Services are entirely suspended."

Stansted, Southend and Luton airports are all reminding passengers to check with their airlines before traveling because the storm.

The Met Office updated its amber weather warning to red at 5am, to include the southern half of the Anglia region - Essex and Hertfordshire along with parts of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. The rest of the region remains under an amber alert.

The highest winds recorded in the region so far were at Southend Airport, at 76mph. Meanwhile a plane due to land at Luton on Friday morning had to be diverted to Stansted airport because of the strength of the winds.

On the railways, the remaining train operators in the Anglia region have urging passengers not to travel unless it is an essential journey.

Highways England are urging motorists to only travel if necessary Credit: ITV News Anglia

Highways Teams across the region are already dealing with trees down, bringing power cables with them too.

Highways England said the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains closed because of high winds as is the QE2 Dartford bridge in Essex.

It is currently advising drivers in general to take extra care and avoid all but essential journeys.

Police in Suffolk were urging drivers to take care a van crashed into a telegraph pole Credit: @Mildenhall Police

On the buses, Stagecoach East has temporarily suspended its Cambridge and Busway Services. Services were due to resume after 3pm, it said in a statement.

The company added it was planning to use more single deck vehicles and apologised for any disruption.