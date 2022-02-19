The impact of Storm Eunice is still being felt as rail services in parts of the region continue to be disrupted.

In Hertfordshire a train driver reported damage to overhead line equipment, which powers trains, near Stevenage and, in Royston, a tree fell onto overhead line equipment, causing significant damage.

Despite Network Rail teams working late last night- such was the severity of the damage the repair work wasn't finished.

This morning (19 Feb) people are advised not to travel between Letchworth Garden City, Cambridge and King’s Lynn due to damage to overhead line equipment, and to delay travel until after 11am between Stevenage and Hertford North.

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail, said: “Storm Eunice has brought significant challenges in running the railway, with the impact still being felt today in Hertfordshire.

“We urge people to check before travelling as there is still some disruption to services. The best way to do this is via National Rail Enquiries or with your train operator.”

Greater Anglia is warning passengers that many routes are still not open today and is advising people not to travel. Pre-planned engineering works are also affecting various lines across the East including between Norwich and Ely.

East Midlands Trains said it plans to run a near full timetable but urged passengers to check.