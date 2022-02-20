More than 7,000 homes across the east of England are still without power, more than 48 hours after storm Eunice battered the region.

UK Power Networks, which runs the lines bringing electricity to homes and businesses in the region, says it had to deal with 1,800 faults in the network as a result of the storm and although 95% have been fixed some may not be completed today.

Engineers are working around the clock and in a statement UK Power Networks said: "We appreciate that some customers have been without power for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused to overhead power lines by 80mph winds.

"We are working tirelessly to restore power supplies as quickly as is safely possible."

There are currently 7,100 homes across the East of England without power, including:

Essex 3,600

Suffolk 2,500

Norfolk 600

Storm Franklin is set to hit the region later today (February 20), with a yellow weather warning for wind in place until 1pm tomorrow.