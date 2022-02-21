Detectives investigating a rape have released an e-fit of a man they want to trace.

The attack is reported to have happened in March or April of last year in the Felmores area of Basildon, after a man guided a girl through an alleyway telling her it was a shortcut.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with black hair. He was wearing a black ring on his finger and is thought to be in his 20s.

Det Insp Kevin Hughes said: “This will understandably be alarming for the local community but please be assured that we have dedicated, specialist officers working hard to progress this investigation.“

The woman is being given specialist support, said police.

"Investigations of this kind are complex and lengthy, and our first priority is always to safeguard the victim and provide them with the support they need to speak with us when they’re ready.

"Although it has now been some time since the alleged offence, we’re hopeful that someone may recognise the man pictured or have information that can help us.”