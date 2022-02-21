Thousands of customers left without power in the aftermath of storms Eunice and Franklin are set to get an early compensation payout.

UK Power Networks, the company which maintains the electricity infrastructure, said it would reduce the time homes had to cut off before they qualified for the payment.

Instead of the usual 48 hours, any home left without power for more than 24 hours would be eligible for a compensation payment of £50, said the company.

If the power cut continues beyond 48 hours, customers are entitled to a further £70, and then a further £70 for every 12 hours thereafter.

Chief executive Basil Scarsella said: "While we work hard to get everybody back on supply, we have decided to make goodwill payments to our customers who were worst affected by power cuts caused by Storm Eunice and have been without power for 24 hours."

He added: "There is no need for you to call us – we’ll contact everyone who is entitled to a payment by text message, email or letter in the coming days."

People can also fill in an online claim form.

Storm Eunice battered the East and South-East of England on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power at its peak.

On Monday morning, there were still thousands of home without power, including 1,000 in Essex, 1,300 in Suffolk and 370 in Norfolk.

In the South-East, 3,000 homes in East Sussex were without power, 4,500 in Kent and and 1,500 in West Sussex.