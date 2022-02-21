A man who died after being injured outside a pub has been described by his family as a “kind and gentle soul”.

Aaron Bateman, 28, of Dunstable, was injured outside the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North on 12 February.

He was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital but died two days later.

His family thanked people for their "wonderful tributes", and police and hospital staff for their support.

“Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed," they added.

A man in his 40s from Bedford, who was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Mark Butler said: “We’re trying to establish the circumstances that led to him being fatally injured and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have seen anything, to please get in touch.”