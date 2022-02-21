The family of a man found dead at a flat have described him as a “larger than life” character who was “the life and soul of the party”.

Paul May, 46, died at a property between two shops in London Road in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 13 February.

A keen lover of art, he was commissioned by rail company C2C in 2013 to do artwork for the boards outside Southend East railway station.

“He was really proud of that and knowing that his work brightens up people’s day as they head to work is a comfort to us," said his family.

“It means there will always be a piece of him here and that he’s having a positive impact on people’s day.”

They added: “Paul was a son, a brother, and a father, and his loss really hurts.

“We have a big family – Paul was one of seven boys - but he was the funniest of us all and incredibly quick witted.

“We are so very sad and his death feels so incredibly unfair.”

Essex Police have charged 44-year-old Abir Miah, of London Road, Westcliff, with murder. He was due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detectives continue to appeal for information from anyone who has more information about Mr May's death.

This includes anyone who saw people coming and going from the address, which is between two shops opposite Beedell Avenue, between the early hours of Saturday, 12 February, and the afternoon of Sunday, 13 February.