The son of a missing Essex man has issued a heart-rending plea for his dad to come home.

Christopher Scales, 40, from Colchester, went missing on 1 February, and despite a huge search he has yet to be found.

Now his son Harry Robinson has sent a message to his dad, urging him to get in touch.

Harry, 20, said: "“It has been three weeks now without you here at home Dad, and to be perfectly honest they’ve been the hardest weeks of my life.

“Not having the man I’ve idolised since the day I was born here with me has been killing me.

“From our rants about Arsenal, to how much we both love to wind mum and Lily up, it’s been really hard.

"You’re literally my best friend. I know you’re out there Dad, I feel it in my gut, I love you so much Dad.

“I wish I’d told you more, but I’m praying every morning and night for your safety and well-being. Please come home Dad, we all love you so much.”

Mr Scales, from New Town, was last seen wearing a new black or dark blue Lacoste t-shirt, a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black Reebok trainers with a white sole and a dark blue denim Sherpa jacket.

He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, with a beard and brown hair.

Ch Insp Rob Huddleston who has overseen the search for Mr Scales, added: “Christopher, I am appealing directly to you. Please get in touch to let us know you are OK.

“I have spoken at length with your family since your disappearance and they are aware you may not want to come home, but they desperately want to know you are alive and well, that is all they ask. Your wife and children simply want to know you are safe.

He added: “We are continuing to dedicate resources to find Christopher, including large-scale CCTV work across Colchester and indeed beyond. We have said from the beginning of our search that we will leave no stone unturned.”

Anyone who believes they have seen Christopher, or knows where he is, should call police on 101.