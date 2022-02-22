Roma education experts from Suffolk have told MPs that schools need to be educated about the communities they teach in order to boost attainment and attendance for pupils.

The pair appeared in front of members of the House of Common's Education Select Committee.

The panel was holding a session exploring the challenges of gypsy, Roma and traveller children.

Vasile Sandu, a teaching assistant at St Matthew's Church of England Primary School and Marius Ciuca from Ipswich Roma Support, said greater understanding for both educators and families could improve attendance in school and inspire pupils to reach their potential.

It comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Jimmy Carr and his joke about Roma and traveller communities and the Holocaust.

Just last week protesters demonstrated outside the star's show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Speaking to the committee, which included Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, Mr Sandu said there were a lot of misconceptions about Roma children and schooling.

He said: "I think there is a lack of understanding about attendance. Parents don't really understand the system here, they don't know the education system.

"They think that [their child] can be a day or two off without saying why and how, but since I have been at St Matthew's Primary School I have engaged with the parents and I have told them and explained how important the education is. They didn't know about that.

Vasile Sandu: educators need to be educated as well.

"I think educators need to be educated as well. They need to be educated about the Roma community, how they are, how they think, so they can understand them."

The committee heard that some parents did not know how to use laptops which had aused difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Mr Sandu going to pupils' homes and giving them work in some instances.

Marius Ciuca said that role models were an important tool in helping promote education to the community.

He said: "One thing we can do is look for role models because there are so many who have great results and attendance at high school, college and university.

"I am happy and proud there are young Roma role models who can represent the community that can help the Roma community progress."

The pair said that demonstrating to families that school could lead to skilled jobs with healthy annual salaries would encourage greater attendance too.

Elsewhere, Mr Sandu said there needs to be a "key person in school from the community" for Roma students to talk to - particularly around issues such as bullying.

"I have been bullied in school because I didn't know any English at all, children were swearing at me, were kicking me and slapping me," he said. "I couldn't tell the teacher because I didn't know how to tell him, or what to tell him."

It is understood the first of the existing Roma families arrived in Ipswich around 2010, and there had been improvements since then to help them feel settled, but Vasile and Marius said more needed to be done.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who is part of the education committee, said they were the "stars of the session".

"I was very pleased that Vasile and Marius were able to attend and make such valuable contributions," Mr Hunt said.