Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Nothing stops Mick Ennis from pounding the pavements - and at 80 years old he has just finished his 200th 10km for charity.

The retired postman from King's Lynn in Norfolk only took up running 15 years ago but has quickly found his feet.

Since then, he has taken on more than 300 Parkruns, joined an athletics club and has even started doing classes with his neighbours.

At the start of lockdown, he set himself the challenge of running 200 10km races - some 2,000km (1,242 miles) in total.

"It's better running in the summer but sometimes you have to push yourself out the door in the morning when it is a bit frosty and the wind is blowing.

"When you finish you think 'good, I've done another one!'"

His latest challenge is the closest to his heart, after the deaths of daughter Sharon at the age of 49 in 2015, and his wife Carole 65, several years before, he told ITV News Anglia.

"I lost my wife with a stroke and then my daughter died of [blood cancer] myeloma and that was a real setback," he said. "I joined Ryston Runners, then they have looked after me ever since."

Mick Ennis intends to carry on with his running. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Talking about his late wife and daughter, Mr Ennis said: "They are smiling down this morning saying 'what an idiot you are running round on a morning like this'.

"But I love it, I really love it!"

Mr Ennis is raising money for Myeloma UK and the stroke unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

He was accompanied over the finish line by friends Gary Walker and Wendy Fisher, with whom he helps to set up his local Parkrun every Saturday.

"He said would we support him in his last one - he wanted it to be extra special so we had no hesitation," said Ms Fisher. "He's part of the family now and I couldn't imagine life without Mick."

But now he has finished his challenge, Mr Ennis says he does not intend to stop.

"I shall still do 10ks to keep fit but I won't have to do three a week," he said.

"I am quite proud of myself."