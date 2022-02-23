Health watchdogs have said there has been progress in making improvements at King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) but more still needs to be done.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Trust has been rated inadequate since 2018, when it was put into special measures.

It had previously been in special measures between 2013 and 2015, and returned to special measures again in 2018.

In the latest report the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that the trust requires improvement following an an inspection carried out in December and January. An improvement on their previous rating.

News of the new rating was welcomed by hospital chiefs.

Describing the report as "excellent", Professor Steve Barnett, Chairman, at QEH said: “It provides further external evidence and endorsement that QEH is well on the way to achieving its vision of becoming the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience.

Caroline Shaw CBE, CEO, at QEH said: “This report shows how far QEH has come in the last three years, and that this Trust is well on the way to becoming the outstanding organisation that we all know it can become."

As well as the the overall rating - the CQC also found that:

The trust had made a marked improvement on the issues that led to it being placed in the recovery support programme.

Staff provided a good level of care and treatment, helping patients understand their conditions and supporting them to make decisions about their care.

Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness and provided emotional support to patients, families and carers.

The Trust was also praised for continually improving services, promoting an open culture so patients, their families and carers could easily raise concerns.Examples of outstanding practice included the opportunity for nursing staff to develop leadership skills for the future and the service was dedicated to improving patient safety and experience.

However, inspectors also found that:

People couldn't always access the services when needed and waiting times from referral to treatment weren't always in line with national standards.It was also critical of mandatory training being below trust targets.

Inspectors say the trust must Improve waiting times, carry out weekly checks on resuscitation equipment and ensure it is maintained and ensure patient records and medicines are stored and managed properly.

Fiona Allinson, CQC deputy chief inspector for hospitals said:

"I am pleased to see significant improvements have been made right across the trust in the care given to patients resulting in a number of its services being rated good. More importantly there's been a significant increase in the quality of care being given to people in Norfolk using these services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of additional challenges to the NHS, so staff are to be commended for the progress made at this particularly difficult time."

It comes as calls for a new hospital for the area grow louder.

The hospital has more than 200 props keeping the roof supported. Last March, patients had to be moved out of the critical care unit because of the risk of collapse.

Another of the struts holding up the ceiling Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Speaking about the report Alex Stewart, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: “It is also a huge testament to the dedication of all the staff who have worked tirelessly in the extreme circumstances resulting from the pandemic over the past two years.

“From a patient perspective, Healthwatch has seen an increase in patient satisfaction over the last 18-months and this too has been borne out by various national patient surveys.

Healthwatch will continue to work with the Trust to ensure that patients and their carers remain at the forefront of any changes that the Trust may be considering introducing as we move forwards.”