Historic sites linked to the legacy of Colman's mustard have been given protection, after the factory where it was made for more than 160 years closed down.

The factory in Norwich closed its gates for the final time in 2020, with the bulk of production moved to Burton-on-Trent.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has now listed a number of sites linked to Norwich's mustard legacy on the advice of Historic England.

The conservatory of Carrow House, which was once the home of the Colman family, has been newly listed at Grade II*.

The conservatory, with ornate patterns in ironwork, stained glass and mosaic, was built in 1895.

Carrow House, which was once the home of the Colman family Credit: Historic England

Carrow House, already listed at Grade II in 1986, has had new information added to the list entry to give more detail - including on two ornate iron gates and, in the centre of the garden, a circular pond edged in stone.

Jeremiah James Colman extensively rebuilt the villa between 1860 and 1861.

Other sites linked to industry in the same area of Norwich have been newly listed at Grade II.

They are the former Trowse railway station, built between 1844 and 1845, which was crafted from knapped flint, and the late 19th-century engine house at Trowse sewage pumping station.

The sewage works at Trowse was built to improve social conditions around 1869 by Norwich Corporation as a public response to the problems of sewage disposal caused by the suburbanisation and industrialisation of Norwich in the 19th century.

The early 20th-century engine house at Trowse sewage pumping station, built in 1909 to replace its late 19th-century counterpart, has also been newly listed at Grade II.

Caroline Skinner, listing team leader at Historic England, said: "I'm delighted that we've had the opportunity to explore and assess these remarkable heritage sites in east Norwich and to ensure the protection of this area's very special industrial heritage."