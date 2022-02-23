A man who sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing and leaving behind his trousers, passport, mobile and hat has been jailed.

James Stark, 25, from Bedford, assaulted the woman at her home as she slept in August 2017.

She had left him downstairs on the sofa to sleep after a night of drinking with friends, said police.

The victim then woke up with Stark on top of her, pleading for him to stop. He ran away and was arrested later that morning.

He was found guilty of assault by penetration at Luton Crown Court in December, though he was cleared of rape. He was jailed for four years this week.

Police said Stark, of West Rope Way in the town, had subjected the woman to a "horrible ordeal" that she explained had “turned her life upside down”.

Det Con Brendan Street, who led the investigation, commended the victim's bravery for coming forward.

"She was amazing throughout the trial and continued to support the investigation despite a number of trial delays," he said.

“I would also like to praise her family who attended every day of trial and sentencing. Stark’s actions have not only had a significant impact on the victim, but also had a negative impact on her family.

“Stark subjected his victim to a horrible ordeal; no woman should ever be made to feel unsafe. Our message to offenders is clear: no will always mean no."