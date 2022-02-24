Five lions at a zoo in Suffolk have been moved to Bedfordshire after Storm Eunice damaged their enclosure.

Africa Alive near Lowestoft is still closed after several trees fell during Friday's storm, bringing down the fencing of the lion enclosure.

On Thursday the five lions were moved to Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable after it offered to take care of the animals while the enclosure is fixed.

Male lions Zero, Tor and Jabu, and lionesses Mo and Kaya will stay at the zoo until May.

Claudia Roberts, chief executive at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, which runs Africa Alive, said: “We are incredibly grateful to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo for stepping in and helping us in our hour of need."

The veteran lioness Sarabi, who was 16, was put to sleep after a period of several months of ill health.

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive, said: “Given Sarabi’s age and her health condition, the animal management team at Africa Alive, with support from the vet, all agreed that the kindest and most compassionate thing to do, was to sadly put her to sleep.”

Africa Alive said it was looking to reopen to visitors this weekend following the storm disruption.