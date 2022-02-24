Peterborough United have appointed Grant McCann as their new manager for a second time.

The Northern Irishman previously managed the club between 2016 and 2018.

He also represented the club as a player, making 159 appearances.

Ironically, his first game back in charge of Posh will be against his old club Hull City, who sacked him in January.

The 41-year-old replaces Darren Ferguson who resigned on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat to Championship relegation rivals Derby County.

McCann also represented Peterborough as a player. Credit: PA

Posh also lost 2-1 at Fulham on Wednesday night, meaning they are now eight points adrift of safety.

If the worst does happen, McCann has a track record of getting teams promoted from League One having led Hull to the title last season.

Before his sacking at Hull, he had just masterminded a run of seven wins from 12 matches in the Championship.

He will be assisted by his former Scunthorpe United teammate Cliff Byrne who has been his long-term number two.

McCann's previous stint at Posh ended following a run of seven games without a win.