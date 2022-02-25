A speeding driver who raced at up to 130mph on the A1M was told by a judge today he was lucky not to have killed or maimed someone.

Raja Younas, 47, from Stevenage, weaved in and out of traffic and tailgated other drivers on the southbound carriageway as he tried to get away from an unmarked police car.

Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann told St Albans Crown Court a police officer in an unmarked car wanted Younas to pull over after he saw him “aggressively undertaking” other vehicles in his Lexus on 25 May last year.But Younas did not stop, instead tailgating a car in the outside lane at 90mph (145kph) with just a two-metre gap between them.

He was finally stopped, after a three-and-a-half minute chase in which the pursuing officer thought his speed had topped 130mph (210kph).

Younas, of Austens Path, Stevenage, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.Defending, Libby Anderson said the father-of-three regretted putting the police officer and members of the public at risk of harm.

Recorder David Mayall told him: “It was incredibly dangerous driving. You were weaving in and out and tailgating other drivers. It was a recipe for people being killed or maimed.”He was given nine-month jail sentence suspended for two years and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for two years and must taken an extended test before he regains his licence.