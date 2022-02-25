Luton Town have signed experienced winger Robert Snodgrass on a free transfer to aid their Championship play-off push.

The Scotland international previously had a spell at Norwich City earlier in his career before he was sold to Hull City in 2014.

He has also played for Leeds United, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Snodgrass was a free agent after leaving West Brom by mutual consent in January.

The 34-year-old has agreed a short-term contract until the end of the season and joins a Hatters team that are currently just two points outside the top six.

“We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it," boss Nathan Jones said.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here.

“It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he’ll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in."