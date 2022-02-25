A man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the third floor window of a hotel.

Police said the 25-year-old man fell from the window of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station, at about 1pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Nottingham where he remains in a critical condition.

Det Sgt Louis Scott said: “We are keeping an open mind over how this man managed to fall and we are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the hotel car park just beneath the window at the time or was maybe in the vicinity of the station.

“We currently have no reason to believe the circumstances are suspicious but we are keen to speak to anyone who could help clear up exactly how it happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or on 101.